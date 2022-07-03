Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 22,800 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

