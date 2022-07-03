Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.40 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.