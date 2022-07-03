Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.12 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

NYSE:PII opened at $101.03 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

