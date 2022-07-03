Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.