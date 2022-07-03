Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.