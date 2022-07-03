Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.