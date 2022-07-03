Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

Shares of PH stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

