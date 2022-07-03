Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.
SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.26.
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
