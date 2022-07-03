Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

