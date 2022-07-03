Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,400 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

