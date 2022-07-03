Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 80,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.