Vodafone Group Public Limited Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 375.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

