Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

NYSE:VNO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 650,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,637.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 379,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 357,473 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

