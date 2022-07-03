voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Stock Price Up 2.4%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 7,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 11.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.