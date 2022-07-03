Waddell & Associates LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

