Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

