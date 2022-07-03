Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 205,346 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $336.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.82. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

