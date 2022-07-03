Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

