WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.