Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $183.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68.

