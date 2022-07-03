Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 692 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.