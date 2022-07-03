Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $133.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

