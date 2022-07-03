Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,821,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

