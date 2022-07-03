Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,920,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,268,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 297,519 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,360,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

