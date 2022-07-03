Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bunge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.