WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Shares Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 271,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)
