WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.50. 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

