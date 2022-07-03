Wells Fargo & Company Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $71.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of STT stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

