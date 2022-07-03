Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.