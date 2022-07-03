Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

