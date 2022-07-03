Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
