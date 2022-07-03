West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $307.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

