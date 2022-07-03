Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMC shares. Jonestrading raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

