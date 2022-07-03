Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $41,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $43.42 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.