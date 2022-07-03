Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.83, but opened at $43.20. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 27,722 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

