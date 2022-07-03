Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $156,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

