WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of WEX worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in WEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of WEX opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

