Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $65,015,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

