Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$91,200.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,630,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,993,507.04.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

