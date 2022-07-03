WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Up 2%

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 2,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 71.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

