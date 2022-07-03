Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $93.48 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

