WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.