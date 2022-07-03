Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.