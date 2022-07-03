Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $2.99 on Friday. Yamada has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.
Yamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
