Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

