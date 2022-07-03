Zhang Financial LLC Buys 317 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 679.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.