Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 312.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,753.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

