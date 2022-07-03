Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

