Zhang Financial LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 79,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

