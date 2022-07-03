Zhang Financial LLC Has $589,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,104,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

