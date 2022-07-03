Zhang Financial LLC Has $649,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average of $360.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

